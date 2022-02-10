Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs posts Rs 58 crore profit for Dec quarter

Diagnostics chain Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.2 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 496.9 crore. It was at Rs 452.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The include that of Suburban Diagnostics with effect from November 12, 2021, and hence is not strictly comparable with previous year, the company said.

Covid and allied contributed 11.8 per cent to revenue in Q3 FY22 with 5.8 lakh RTPCR tests, it added.

Total expenses during the third quarter were at Rs 427.5 crore, up from Rs 337 crore in the year-ago quarter, said.

