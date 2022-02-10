Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs posts Rs 58 crore profit for Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11% at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics
We entered an otherwise hard market with Suburban deal: Dr Lal Pathlabs MD
Lal Bahadur Shastri's life will be an inspiration for countrymen: PM Modi
Pharma stocks rally on buzz about new Covid variant, travel stocks sink
-
Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.2 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 496.9 crore. It was at Rs 452.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The results include that of Suburban Diagnostics with effect from November 12, 2021, and hence is not strictly comparable with previous year, the company said.
Covid and allied contributed 11.8 per cent to revenue in Q3 FY22 with 5.8 lakh RTPCR tests, it added.
Total expenses during the third quarter were at Rs 427.5 crore, up from Rs 337 crore in the year-ago quarter, Dr Lal PathLabs said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU