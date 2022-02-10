Amara Raja Batteries Q3 consolidated net profit dips 25% to Rs 145 crore

on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 25.25 per cent to Rs 145.30 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 193.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 2,365.87 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,960.43 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)