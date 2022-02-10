Amara Raja Batteries Q3 consolidated net profit dips 25% to Rs 145 crore

-
ALSO READ
Amara Raja Batteries net profit declines 28% to Rs 144 cr in Sept quarter
Amara Raja Batteries Q1 profit doubles to Rs 167 crore
Amara Raja, Biocon, Hero MotoCorp, Ujjivan SFB hit 52-week lows
Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying Hero MotoCorp, Amara Raja
Stocks to Watch: Textiles, Amara Raja, Airtel, TCS, ITC, Ajanta Pharma
-
Amara Raja Batteries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 25.25 per cent to Rs 145.30 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 193.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Its revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 2,365.87 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,960.43 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU