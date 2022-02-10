Reliance Power reports Rs 13.93 crore loss in December quarter

-
Reliance Power on Thursday reported a loss of Rs 13.93 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.29 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income dipped to Rs 1,858.93 crore in the quarter, from Rs 2,006.66 crore in the same period a year ago.
Reliance Power Limited, a part of the Reliance Group, has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.
