JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

RIL's Nowfloats forays into tele-medicine, looks to rope in 100,000 doctors
Business Standard

Different Centre-state rules slow India Inc's bid to restart business

The Delhi government, in a major relaxation. has permitted everyone to go to office. But the Maharashtra government has gone to the other extreme by keeping offices closed till the end of May.

Topics
Bharti Airtel | India Inc | Lockdown

Surajeet Das Gupta Viveat Susan Pinto Arnab Dutta & Debasis Mohapatra  |  New Delhi | Mumbai | Bengaluru 

The top management of Bharti Airtel, in a town hall meeting with employees a few days ago, told them that the decision to come to office, once it reopened, was voluntary and they could continue to work from home. A senior company executive said: “We have initiated a staggered opening in green zones.

Subject to further guidance from governments, we plan to open the remaining offices in a staggered way from next month. Coming to office will be voluntary and all Airtel employees can continue to work from home.” Indian Inc, across various sectors, is taking cautious ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, May 20 2020. 21:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU