Different Centre-state rules slow India Inc's bid to restart business

The top management of Bharti Airtel, in a town hall meeting with employees a few days ago, told them that the decision to come to office, once it reopened, was voluntary and they could continue to work from home. A senior company executive said: “We have initiated a staggered opening in green zones.

Subject to further guidance from governments, we plan to open the remaining offices in a staggered way from next month. Coming to office will be voluntary and all Airtel employees can continue to work from home.” Indian Inc, across various sectors, is taking cautious ...