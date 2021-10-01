Piramal Capital & Housing Finance acquires DHFL via reverse merger

-
ALSO READ
Debt-ridden DHFL's shares may get delisted post acquisition by Piramal
DHFL lenders challenge NCLT order on considering Wadhawan's offer
DHFL acquisition to see Piramal Enterprises sharpen its retail focus
SC asks NCLAT to hear 63 moons plea against DHFL sale within two months
NCLAT issues notices to CoC, DHFL and Piramal on 63 moons plea
-
Piramal Enterprises on Friday said its subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), has merged with debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) after paying Rs 34,250 crore to the creditors of the troubled housing finance company.
PCHFL has merged into DHFL with effect from September 30, 2021 pursuant to the reverse merger as contemplated under scheme of arrangement provided under the resolution plan, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.
"Consequent to the Reverse Merger, DHFL shall issue such number of equity shares to the shareholders of PCHFL i.e. to Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), in accordance with the scheme of arrangement provided under the resolution plan," it said.
Upon allotment of equity shares to PEL, DHFL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of PEL, it said, adding, Piramal Enterprises Limited will acquire 100 per cent of the equity share capital in DHFL.
"The acquisition is in line with a strategic roadmap to transform and expand Group's financial services business. The acquisition provides an inorganic growth opportunity to the company and leverages operating synergies," it said.
In January 2021, 94 per cent of the creditors of DHFL voted in favour of Piramal Group's resolution plan under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
In November 2019, RBI had referred DHFL -- then the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender -- for resolution under the Code.
It was the first finance company to be referred to NCLT by the RBI using special powers under Section 227 of the IBC.
DHFL had gone bankrupt with more than Rs 90,000 crore in debt to various lenders, including banks, mutual funds and individual investors who kept fixed deposits with the company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU