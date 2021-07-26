Govt paid Rs 164.5 cr to Infosys for new I-T portal: Chaudhary

-
ALSO READ
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
Infosys hits fresh record high; m-cap crosses Rs 6-trillion mark
-
The government paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys to build the new income tax e-filing portal between January 2019 and June 2021, Parliament was informed on Monday.
"The contract for Integrated e-filing & Centralized Processing Centre (CPC 2.0) Project was awarded through an open tender published on Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP) to Infosys Ltd, the Managed Service Provider on the lowest cost basis.
"Since January 2019 till June 2021, the total amount paid to Infosys is Rs 164.5 crore under this project," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
He said the Union Cabinet on January 16, 2019, gave its approval for this project at an outlay of Rs 4,241.97 crore for a period of 8.5 years, including payout to the Managed Service Provider (MSP), GST, rent, postage and project management cost.
On June 7 this year, the government launched the new income tax e-filing portal as part of the Integrated e-filing and Centralized Processing Centre 2.0 Project.
Chaudhary said taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders have reported glitches in the functioning of the new portal. Issues experienced by taxpayers pertain to slow functioning of the portal, non availability of certain functionalities or technical issues in functionalities.
"Infosys has acknowledged the technical issues in the functioning of the portal. The Income Tax Department is continuously engaged with Infosys to expedite the resolution of any pending issues. The project is governed by the contract between the Income Tax Department and Infosys Ltd in respect of any glitches impacting the terms and conditions of the contract," the minister said.
He further said Infosys has informed that technical issues noticed in the functioning of the portal are continuously being resolved. Some of the initial issues experienced by taxpayers regarding slowness of the portal, non-availability of certain functionalities or technical issues in functionalities have been mitigated.
The tax department is taking corrective measures through Infosys based on feedback from taxpayers, tax professionals and representatives of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Chaudhary added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU