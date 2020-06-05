DLF's K P Singh retires at 90, son Rajiv Singh to take over reins

JUST IN
Singh had left an army job in 1961 to join DLF - a company started by his father-in-law in 1946 - and took over as chairman in 1995.

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Under K P Singh's leadership, DLF expanded beyond Gurugram, building apartments, shopping malls, and hotels.

Kushal Pal Singh, the face of India’s largest listed real estate firm DLF, on Thursday stepped down from the chairmanship of the company at the age of 90. He will be replaced by son Rajiv Singh, currently serving as vice chairman, the firm announced. The nonagenarian will, however, continue in a non-executive role as chairman emeritus.

Singh had left an army job in 1961 to join DLF — a company started by his father-in-law in 1946 — and took over as chairman in 1995. Under his leadership, DLF expanded beyond Gurugram, building apartments, shopping malls, and hotels. In 2007, he oversaw DLF's much-anticipated initial public offering, which raised Rs 9,188 crore through the sale of 175 million shares.


Thanking DLF’s shareholders, customers, and board members, Singh said. “As we move into a new India that is transforming at an incredible pace, I am confident DLF will continue to contribute to national growth under the leadership of Rajiv Singh.”
