Bharti group backed OneWeb successfully launches 36 more satellites

Bharti group backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Saturday confirmed the next successful launch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This launch brings OneWeb a step closer to completing its 'Five to 50' ambition and the start of commercial service by the end of the year.
This latest successful launch brings OneWeb's total in-orbit constellation to 218 satellites.
These will form part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.
There is now only one launch to go until the company has the satellites required to enable its connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by June 2021.
The latest lift-off occurred on May 28. OneWeb's satellites separated from the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 52 minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.
This launch represents the fourth in a five-launch programme to fulfil the 'Five to 50' service, enabling OneWeb to offer connectivity across the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, the Arctic Seas and Canada. This service is expected to be switched on before the end of the year and OneWeb intends to make global service available in 2022.
--IANS
sn/pgh
