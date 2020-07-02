DoT warns operators of action if banned Chinese apps are not deleted

The (DoT) has ordered telcos and other internet providers to stop access to 59 banned Chinese-origin apps, according to notices seen by Reuters, intensifying efforts to crack down on such businesses following a border clash between the nations.

DoT said internet operators should "immediately block" access to such apps and their websites, warning of legal action if they fail to do so, according to notices issued late on Tuesday.

The order came after the government this week banned several Chinese apps including ByteDance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC and Tencent's WeChat citing “threat to sovereignty and integrity.

The government has separately reached out to Google and Apple formally and asked them to remove the apps from their app stores so that new downloads can be restricted, two sources told Reuters.

And for apps already downloaded on phones in India, in coming days the telecom will find ways to make them unusable, three industry sources said. It was not immediately clear how the will do so.

“It’s very tough to block (downloaded apps), takes time,” said one of the telecom sources.

Google and Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Three top —Reliance's Jio, and — also did not respond.

Among the most popular of the banned apps was ByteDance's video app which counted India as its top growth market accounting for 30% of its 2 billion global downloads.

will hold discussions with Indian officials this week and seek clarifications on the app ban, two people familiar with the thinking said. One of the sources said the company will likely also send a written representation to the government later explaining its stance. The company declined to comment.