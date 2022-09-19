DotPe raises $58 mn in series B funding; to foray into financial services

-
ALSO READ
Tencent Holdings top backer Prosus to cut $134 billion stake: Report
$4.7-bn BillDesk deal: Prosus-backed PayU gets show-cause notice from CCI
Google's new update cuts 'low-quality, unoriginal' content in Search result
CCI clears Prosus-backed PayU's $4.7-bn acquisition of BillDesk
CCI clears PayU's $4.7 billion BillDesk acquisition after a year
-
Gurugram-based offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe on Monday said it has raised $58 million in its series B funding round led by Temasek.
The platform, which "plans to foray into financial services", currently serves over 7.5 million brands across the country.
The funding round saw participation from existing investors PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus, and InfoEdge Ventures while Mitsubishi & Naya Capital joined as new investors.
"As we keep democratising opportunities for business growth with our omni-channel solutions and making technology more affordable and accessible, we also plan to foray into financial services and further empower merchants with business loans & credit lines to turbocharge their growth," said Shailaz Nag, Co-Founder and CEO, DotPe.
Founded in 2020, DotPe's merchant-base has grown over 3 times since launch.
In March, DotPe secured $27.5 million (around Rs 200 crore) in Series A funding as Google joined PayU and Info Edge Ventures as investors.
"We look forward to empowering more Indian businesses with the benefits of digitization and co-creating a brighter future for the country's merchant community," said Vijay Agicha, Global Head of Strategy and Growth at PayU.
Started by ex-PayU Founder Nag with Gyanesh Sharma and Anurag Gupta, DotPe has digitised enterprise as well as small and medium-sized business (SMB) merchants through a "full stack" solution.
The company said that on the enterprise side, it has integration with over 10,000 restaurants and food courts, including leading global and domestic food and beverage brands.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 14:11 IST