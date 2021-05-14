Dr Reddy's consolidated net dips 28% to Rs 554 crore in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V
Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo recall products in the US market
SC to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy
Wockhardt UK vaccine plant evacuated after 'suspicious package'
Dr Reddy's to acquire select brands from Glenmark in Russia, Ukraine
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 554 crore for the quarter ended March, down 28 per cent from Rs 764 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
The company said selling, general and administrative (SG & A) expenses went up by 17 per cent to Rs 1,430 crore due to incremental costs after the integration of Wockhardt's acquired divisions and increased freight expenses.
Consolidated revenues grew 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,728 crore while R&D expenses comprised 8.7 per cent of revenues at Rs 409 crore.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 13 per cent year-on-year during Q4 FY21 at Rs 1,133 crore.
For the entire year (FY21), profit after tax totalled Rs 1,915 crore on revenues of Rs 18,972 crore.
Co-Chairman and MD G V Prasad said the company continued to grow across all businesses, enhanced productivity and strengthened development pipeline.
"We are prioritising our efforts to launch Sputnik V vaccine across India while working on the development and commercialisation of several drugs for the treatment of mild to severe Covid-19 infections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU