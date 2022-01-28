Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 results: Net profit soars over 25 times to Rs 707 cr

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Declassified report provides no support for Covid lab-leak theory: US media
Mobile Covid-19 testing lab launched for Northeast starting Mizoram
Here's why HDFC Securities is bullish on HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's Labs
Mandaviya holds meeting with Dr Reddy's Chairman on Sputnik V supply
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 706.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The drug major had logged a net profit of Rs 27.9 crore in the same period of 2020-21.
Revenues stood at Rs 5,319.7 crore during the third quarter as compared with Rs 4,929.6 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
"We delivered a steady performance in Q3 with healthy EBITDA and strong cash generation, while continuing to invest in building a pipeline of products across businesses," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and MD GV Prasad noted.
The company reported a low net profit in third quarter of last fiscal year as it had taken an impairment of Rs 597.2 crore during that period.
The impairment was taken on intangibles pertaining to certain products.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU