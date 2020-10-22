Dr Reddy's Labs isolates data centre services due to cyber attack

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has isolated all data centre services following a cyber-attack.

In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, the company has isolated all data centre services to take required preventive actions, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

"We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CIO Mukesh Rathi said.

