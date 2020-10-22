Granules India gets USFDA approval for potassium chloride tablets

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market mineral supplement tablets
Health Minister lauds CIL's initiative in treatment of Thalassemia patients
No shortage of medical oxygen for hospitals in Punjab: Health Minister
Digital health ID not mandatory for accessing Covid vaccine: Health Min
Delhi govt directs its schools to depute teachers for polio immunisation
-
Drug firm Granules India on Thursday said it has received marketing approval from the US health regulator for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets, used for treatment of patients with hypokalemia.
Hypokalemia is a condition when the potassium level in a patient's blood is too low.
The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug K-Dur
Granules has received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets USP in the strengths of 10 mEq (750 mg) and 20 mEq (1500 mg), the company said in a BSE filing.
Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director of Granules Pharma said, This approval from Granules India, received within 10 months of filing reiterates our strength in the development of complex generics... We will be launching this product from our Gagillapur site in Hyderabad, India.
Granules now have a total of 34 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the USFDA (32 final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).
Citing IQVIA Health data, Granules said Potassium Chloride extended release tablets had US generic sales of approximately USD 204 million for the most recent 12 months ending in August 2020.
Shares of Granules India were trading 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 384.20 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU