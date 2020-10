Ducati India commences pre-bookings for BS-VI version of Multistrada 950 S

Luxury motorcycle manufacturer on Monday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the BS-VI version of its superbike Multistrada 950 S.

The company is now accepting bookings for the all-new Multistrada 950 S for an initial amount of Rs 1 lakh, said in a statement.

Customers can book the model at their nearest Ducati dealerships, and the deliveries will begin in the first week of November, it added.

"The new Multistrada 950 S embodies the traditional Ducati values of sophistication and performance with the addition of cutting edge technology," Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

The new motorcycle is designed for the most demanding motorcyclists who are big on sports touring, but don't want to make any compromise on performance, handling, comfort and safety, he added.

The company plans to launch the model in the country on November 2.

