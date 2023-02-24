JUST IN
ED attaches Rs 305 cr assets of Joyalukkas jewellery group on hawala charge

ED said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 305 cr of Joy Alukkas Verghese, the owner of jewellery group Joyalukkas, in a FEMA case linked to alleged transfer of "huge cash" to Dubai

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | hawala money

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 305 crore of Joy Alukkas Verghese, the owner of prominent Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas, in a FEMA case linked to alleged transfer of "huge cash" to Dubai by the company through hawala channels.

The federal probe agency had carried out searches at multiple premises of the Thrissur-headquartered group on February 22.

"The attached assets include 33 immovable properties (valued at Rs 81.54 crore) consisting of land and residential building in Shobha City, Thrissur, three bank accounts (having deposits of Rs 91.22 lakh), three fixed deposits worth Rs 5.58 crore and shares of Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd (valued at Rs 217.81 crore)," the ED said in a statement.

The total value of these assets, attached under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), is Rs 305.84 crore, it said.

The case pertains to "huge amount of cash transferred to Dubai from India through hawala (illegal money transfer) channels and subsequently invested in Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai which is 100 per cent owned company of Joy Alukkas Verghese," the ED said.

It said evidence gathered during the searches -- official documents and mails -- "clearly proved" active involvement of Joy Alukkas in hawala transactions.

It alleged Varghese was the "beneficial owner" of the funds invested in Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 19:24 IST

