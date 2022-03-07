JUST IN
EDMS firm InYantra forges alliance with Volex in $13 mn deal

inYantra specialises in assembling printed circuit boards (PCBs) and box builds; has been growing at a CAGR of 38% the last five years

BS Reporter 

India-headquartered inYantra Technologies, the electronics design and manufacturing services (EDMS) company, has entered into a strategic partnership with the global integrated manufacturing-services and power-products company, Volex plc for a transaction totaling $13 million.
inYantra specialises in the assembly of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and box builds and has been growing at an CAGR of 38 per cent in the last five years to emerge as one of the fastest-growing EDMS companies in India. inYantra services clients in the consumer, automotive and industrial segments. The partnership with Volex will give the firm a global customer base, an international operating footprint.
First Published: Mon, March 07 2022. 18:46 IST

