Edtech firm Toprankers raises Rs 31 cr Series A from Sixth Sense Ventures

Edtech venture Toprankers has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 31.3 crore) in Series A funding from consumer fund Sixth Sense Ventures.
The company plans to use the funds to improve existing products, develop new products, expand its hybrid coaching centres and build its marketing reach and technology platform, Toprankers CEO Gaurav Goel said in a statement.
"Over 15 million students appear for Grade 12 every year, with roughly 10 per cent of them sitting for engineering and medical. The remaining 90 per cent are unclear about their career choices, we want to help this segment in making a clear choice about their career and offer them the right preparation courses for a brighter future," Goel said in a statement.
Toprankers claims to have helped over 2 lakh students till date in their career and aims to serve 10 lakh students in the coming three years.
Toprankers taps into careers beyond engineering and medical, focusing on undergraduate and postgraduate programme streams in law, judiciary services, management, design, fashion and architecture.
