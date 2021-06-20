'Edtech sector witnesses surge in demand for digital skills'

-
Edtech sector has witnessed a 90 per cent surge in demand for digital skills amid the pandemic, according to TeamLease Edtech.
The demand for digital skills for the EdTech sector is set to increase to further 65 per cent to 75 per cent in the coming quarters.
The shift in skill requirements comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic for the education and the edtech sector. In the last quarter, the demand for digital competencies has gone up significantly.
Further, the demand for analytical skills has increased by 45 per cent and is likely to further increase by 40 per cent and the demand for talent with innovative mindset has increased by 65 per cent and would continue to increase by 55 per cent.
Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President of TeamLease Edtech said that the rapid digital adoption and transformation has increased the requirements for employees with digital skills.
"There has been a shortfall initially, however many employers made investments in upskilling their employees and the employed learners themselves took up programs that prepared them for these skills. This has enabled many employers to match the demand and supply of digital skills," the Co-Founder said.
She added that there are a lot of opportunities for people who can match the requirements.
"We see a huge opportunity market opening up these days. Even though people are upskilling themselves, there is a demand and supply gap. There are many jobs but not the right candidates to fill those positions."
Sharma also noted that digitally skilled people have been updating their profiles to make them relevant to the current job openings.
On the outlook for the demand for digital skills in edtech sector, she said that automation and digitisation are here to stay and hence the need for digital skilled employees will continue to be high.
"Even when we will go offline, a lot of things will still remain online, so digital skills will be required at every stage of employment, and in all industries."
