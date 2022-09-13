EKI lists India's plastic project under global accreditation standard

-
ALSO READ
Single-use plastic ban comes into effect: List of banned daily-use items
Govt's plastic straw ban to curb pollution leaves Indian consumers thirsty
Punjab to Odisha, single-use plastic ban has little effect in towns
Single use plastic ban: Substitutes revving up to seize opportunity
How turtle conservation led to protection for other species in Odisha
-
Carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services (EKI) on Tuesday said it has listed a plastic project from India under a global accreditation standard, becoming the first company to do so.
With this, the Indore-based carbon credit expert that has been working in the realm of climate action and offset solutions since the last 14 years across 16 countries, has become the first ever firm to list a plastic project from the country with an aim to generate India's first-ever international plastic credits, a statement said.
The project ensures that plastic waste -- predominantly Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) waste, PET flakes and chips -- is duly sourced and recycled to produce Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (RPSF) that can be further used in the textile industry for garments and other fabric-based utility products.
Manish Dabkara, CMD & CEO, EKI, said in the statement, "...it will inspire many more projects in the country to scale their recycling activities in a structured manner for plastic credits finance that can facilitate and promote greater climate action. Such a value chain will also empower all stakeholders of the collection and recycling process - starting from the ragpickers to recycling facilities."
The project has been listed under the Plastic Waste Reduction Standard of Verra -- a Washington-based accreditation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 16:04 IST