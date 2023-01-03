JUST IN
Media, entertainment sector likely to grow 12-14%, touch Rs 1.6 trn revenue
Business Standard

Electric scooter maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility's sales doubled

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in sales at 43,914 units in 2022

Topics
Electric mobility | Electric Vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fire-safety norms for Li-ion battery could push up e-scooter prices by 10%

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in sales at 43,914 units in 2022.

The company, which sells e-two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand, had sold 18,963 electric two-wheelers in 2021, it said in a statement.

In December 2022, the company said its sales were at 5,400 units as against 3,860 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 39.89 per cent.

"The calendar year 2022 has been an important year in which the company achieved new sales milestones, entered into new segments and expanded its presence across global markets," WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.

As the adoption of electric mobility is increasing, he said, "We are expecting new opportunities in the industry; overcome previous challenges, and observe strong growth momentum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:44 IST

