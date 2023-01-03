Electric scooter maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility's sales doubled

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in sales at 43,914 units in 2022.

The company, which sells e-two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand, had sold 18,963 electric two-wheelers in 2021, it said in a statement.

In December 2022, the company said its sales were at 5,400 units as against 3,860 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 39.89 per cent.

"The calendar year 2022 has been an important year in which the company achieved new sales milestones, entered into new segments and expanded its presence across global markets," WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.

As the adoption of is increasing, he said, "We are expecting new opportunities in the industry; overcome previous challenges, and observe strong growth momentum.

