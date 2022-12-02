JUST IN
Reliance makes rare buy of Russian naphtha, ups fuel oil imports: Data
Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acres land in M'bai; eyes Rs 7Kcr sales revenue
Air India ropes in Futurebrands to redraw its branding strategy: Report
Mahua Acharya resigns as managing director, CEO of state-owned CESL
RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project
China's lockdown impact yet to be felt by pharma, consumer durable industry
Orchid Pharma board approves QIP programme to raise Rs 500 crore
Larsen & Toubro closes $107 million sustainability-linked loan with SMBC
Accenture partners with AWS to launch cloud acceleration platform
BCG carves out a new unit for its digital transformation capabilities
You are here: Home » Companies » News
What challenges could emerge from the Air India-Vistara merger?
Business Standard

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard's sales jump over two-fold in Nov

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility on Friday said its sales surged over two-fold to 7,123 units in November this year as compared with the same month last year

Topics
Electric mobility | Electric vehicles sales | automotive industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

E-scooter

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility on Friday said its sales surged over two-fold to 7,123 units in November this year as compared with the same month last year.

The company, which sells Joy e-bike, had sold 3,290 units in November last year.

Last month's sales number is the company's best-ever monthly performance till date.

"With improved supply chain and consistent market expansion, we have been able to reach maximum customers, achieving another sales milestone. Our robust product portfolio and market presence have supported us to add new customers to the family," WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said in a statement.

As customer purchasing sentiments are inclining towards electric vehicles to meet their daily mobility needs, the company is confident of carrying the same sales momentum in the coming months, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Electric mobility

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 13:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.