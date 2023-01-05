JUST IN
Prasanna Kumar Motupalli appointed chairman and MD of NLC India Ltd
UK-India trade body writes to envoy on Vi equity conversion delay
India-built public goods infra globally applicable: Satya Nadella
Paid most of $1 bn tax for PhonePe shifting base to India, confirms Walmart
India's tech spend becoming normalised with developing world: Satya Nadella
We want to push India's $1 trillion digital economy dream: Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella checks right boxes talking about G20, Make in India and AI
ISRO, Microsoft join hands to empower spacetech startups in India
Indian employees likely to be impacted as Amazon says will cut 18,000 jobs
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel launch 5G services in Bhubaneswar
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Prasanna Kumar Motupalli appointed chairman and MD of NLC India Ltd
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Elevated coal price a drag on margins of domestic base metal players: Icra

On account of input cost pressures, the rating agency said it has revised its estimates of operating profitability of domestic players downward to 18 per cent in the current fiscal

Topics
Coal  | ICRA | Coal prices

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coal
"Elevated coal costs along with metal price corrections remain the key headwinds affecting the margins, with no immediate relief in sight," ICRA said in a statement

The increased price of coal continue to be a drag on the margin of domestic base metal players with no immediate relief in sight, rating agency ICRA said on Thursday.

In a recent note on the primary base metal industry, ICRA said that the earnings of the industry would continue to remain under pressure in the second half of the current fiscal, following a dull performance in the first half of FY'23.

"Elevated coal costs along with metal price corrections remain the key headwinds affecting the margins, with no immediate relief in sight," ICRA said in a statement.

On account of input cost pressures, the rating agency said it has revised its estimates of operating profitability of domestic players downward to 18 per cent in the current fiscal.

ICRA's operating profitability forecast for domestic players is almost 3 percentage points lower compared to its earlier forecast made in September last year and 10 percentage points lower compared to FY'22.

"In FY2024, while some respite is expected from better availability of coal linkages, the profitability is expected to remain range-bound at 19-20 per cent.

"Also, our base case does not factor in any significant adverse impact of another pandemic led demand destruction in CY2023," Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.