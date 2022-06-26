Emaar Group CEO detained at Delhi airport, released after questioning

-
Emaar Group CEO Amit Jain, who was detained by immigration authorities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and handed over to Punjab Police, was later released after brief questioning at the airport.
"He was detained on Friday on the basis of a Look Out Circular in an FIR registered with Punjab Police under Sections 420/406/120B of the IPC at PSA City Rupnagar (Punjab). An LOC (no 2022412989) was opened against him on the request of Rupnagar police," a source said.
Jain was detained when he arrived in New Delhi from Dubai.
The source said that the matter was resolved between Jain and Punjab Police after brief questioning.
"We handed him over to Punjab Police; they have taken him along to record his statement. The case is of 2019 and LOC was opened long back," said the source at IGI Airport.
Jain was released after brief questioning at the airport, the Emaar Group has said in a statement.
The Emaar Group is an Emirati multinational real estate development company located in the UAE.
