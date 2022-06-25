Net profits of manufacturing companies surged by 50.2% in FY'22: RBI

-
ALSO READ
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to resign on Friday
Frauds in PSBs dip 51% t Rs 40,295 cr, cases not falling fast enough: RBI
Four firms selected for Rs 18,000 crore PLI scheme for ACC battery
US Fed officials signal March rate hike as inflation surges to 40-yr high
IIT-M researchers to develop technologies for manufacturing in outer space
-
Net profits of manufacturing companies surged by 50.2 per cent during 2021-22, the input cost pressures notwithstanding, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
Net profit also increased for the information technology (IT) companies, whereas the non-IT services sector continued to record losses at the aggregate level, it said.
The data on the performance of the private corporate sector during 2021-22 drawn from abridged financial results of 3,166 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.
Operating profit margins remained healthy for all the three sectors. Net profit margins remained stable for manufacturing and IT companies, whereas it remained in the negative terrain for non-IT services companies.
The data further showed that private corporate sales and profitability recorded healthy growth in during 2021-22 as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic subsided and economic activities recovered, especially in the second half of the year.
"Sales of 1,865 listed private manufacturing companies witnessed broad based recovery and expanded by 36.7 per cent during 2021-22 as compared with a contraction of 2.8 per cent in the preceding year; both volume and price components contributed to the higher growth and it was also aided by favourable base effects," it said.
IT companies also improved their performance and their sales growth accelerated to 19.8 per cent from 4.4 per cent in the previous year.
Sales in non-IT services sector made a broad based recovery in 2021-22, registering 27.2 per cent annual expansion as against 14.6 per cent decline in the previous year.
On expenditure, the RBI said: "Consistent with the rise in production and sales, manufacturing companies' expenditure on raw materials increased by 48.6 per cent during the year and its share in their total sales increased".
Unlike manufacturing and non-IT sector, which witnessed a turnaround during 2021-22 from the pandemic-led contraction in sales and staff cost in the previous year, the IT sector weathered the successive waves of the pandemic and logged sustained growth in both these parameters, it added.
RBI also said interest cost moderated for manufacturing and IT companies during the year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU