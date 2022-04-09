Email service ProtonMail acquires email alias start-up SimpleLogin

Encrypted service ProtonMail has acquired Paris-based startup SimpleLogin, that allows users to create an alias, for an undisclosed sum.

SimpleLogin is a browser extension, web app and mobile app that provides people with anonymous addresses whenever they sign up for a new online service.

If a service you sign up for gets hacked, sends you spam, or sells your email to advertisers, you can disable that email alias to safeguard your inbox.

According to Andy Yen, Founder and CEO of Proton, this makes SimpleLogin a complementary service to ProtonMail, "with ProtonMail protecting your data privacy with encryption while SimpleLogin prevents malicious actors from exploiting your real email address".

SimpleLogin has more than 1,00,000 users who have created more than 2 million email aliases.

"In the coming months, we will better integrate SimpleLogin functionality into ProtonMail, meaning the Proton community will be able to hide their email addresses using SimpleLogin," Yen said in a statement on Friday.

Apple first introduced the Hide My Email feature with iOS 15. Privacy-focused browser DuckDuckGo is offer similar services.

Son Nguyen Kim, Founder and CEO of SimpleLogin said that "We like Proton's mission, its transparency, open-source nature, and user-first culture. It's exciting to know what we can do with Proton experience and resources."

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)