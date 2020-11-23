Emami looks to tap shift to homegrown brands after Atmanirbhar campaign

-
Kolkata-based Emami is seeking to cash in on Indian consumers slowly leaning towards homegrown brands following the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ campaign for its newly launched home hygiene products besides tapping on increased awareness due to Swachh Bharat initiative, according Emami Director Mohan Goenka.
The company is looking to become a serious player in the segment with plans to introduce more products in future.
"In the last four-five years these categories started improving due to the Swachh Bharat campaign. Now with the Aatmanirbhar (Bharat), Indian consumers are slowly coming towards Indian brands. Till now these were dominated by MNCs. So, somewhere we have to start," Emami Director Mohan Goenka said.
Commenting on the company's foray into the home hygiene segment, he said, "We had looked at this category even before the pandemic. We were hesitant to get into the category because it is a competitive category but two-three things really prompted us to take a plunge."
Apart from the size of the category, he said after the coronavirus pandemic it has "almost doubled and in some cases even more than that".
