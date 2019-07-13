JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tea retail chain Chai Point uses preference share route to raise Rs 60 cr
Business Standard

Emami to pick Arpwood, Credit Suisse to manage cement unit sale: Sources

The bankers will start reaching out to prospective buyers for Emami Cement Ltd., seeking a valuation of about $1 billion

Baiju Kalesh P R Sanjai | Bloomberg 

Emami
Emami building | Photo: Wikipedia

Emami Group., an Indian conglomerate that runs businesses from cosmetics to a paper mill, has picked Arpwood Capital Ltd. and Credit Suisse Group AG to manage the sale of its cement unit, people familiar with the matter said.

The bankers will start reaching out to prospective buyers for Emami Cement Ltd., seeking a valuation of about $1 billion, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A decision is yet to be made about the size of the stake to be sold and the group can add more managers for the deal later, the people said.

The Kolkata-based conglomerate led by R. S. Agarwal and R.S. Goenka is joining tycoons including Anil Ambani and Subhash Chandra in selling assets to pare debt as a cash crunch in Indian markets increase funding costs. In June the founders of the group sold about 10 per cent stake in it its listed flagship Emami Ltd. to trim borrowings.

The conglomerate, which makes Boro Plus cream and herbal products under the Zandu brand, is in discussions with investors including UltraTech Cement Ltd., KKR & Co, and Temasek Holdings Pte. for a stake sale in the cement unit, the Economic Times reported in June.

A spokesman for Emami and a spokeswoman for Credit Suisse declined to comment, while representatives for Arpwood didn’t immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.
First Published: Sat, July 13 2019. 18:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU