Embassy REIT to vaccinate over 4,900 frontline staff across business parks

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Embassy REIT on Friday said it plans to vaccinate over 4,900 frontline staff across its business parks.
Embassy REIT has over 4,900 frontline staff across locations in Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and Bengaluru.
The county's first Estate Investment Trust Embassy along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the administrative body responsible for civic amenities in Bengaluru, set up the first Covid Vaccine Centres at Embassy Manyata Business Park and Embassy TechVillage.
Over 550 frontline staff working at the business parks have received vaccinations in the last few days, the company said in a statement.
The pilot vaccination drive extended to frontline staff of the parks was launched at Embassy Manyata Business Park and The REIT has accelerated discussions with local civic authorities, and private hospitals to extend the vaccination programme for employees of the 200+ occupier base across all the Embassy REIT business parks in India.
Mike Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT said, Our efforts have been focused on delivering the vaccine to the frontline staff such as security guards and housekeeping staff across our business parks as they play a critical role in ensuring the safety and security of the occupants at the parks."
Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU