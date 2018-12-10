Escorts forms a JV with Japan's Kubota to produce high-end tractors

Engineering and farm equipment maker has formed a joint venture (JV) with Japan's Corporation to produce high-end technology tractors for domestic as well as export geographies, a joint statement issued by the two Monday said.

The JV will leverage Kubota's technology and engineering prowess of to cater to an expanding market for higher efficiency, value-oriented utility tractors for a global leadership position, the statement said.

"With an initial investment of Rs 300 crore, the 60:40 manufacturing joint venture between and Escorts, respectively, will enable both partners to optimise their current and future capabilities in the segment globally," it added.

The JV will aim to take leading position in domestic and export markets in medium to long term, the said.

"Our global JV with is aimed at a technology-led collaborative growth in domestic and export markets," Chairman and Managing Director said.

Escorts has a strong technology legacy and diversified portfolio in agriculture equipment solutions market and Kubota has a proven global technology, President and Representative Director said.

"Together we will cater to India and other growing economies which require high-end technology and new age tractors for growing demands of highly mechanised farming," he added.

Kubota group specialises in agriculture, water, and living environment products and has presence in over 100 countries.

