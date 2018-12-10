Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for solution to treat allergic conjunctivitis

Drug firm Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for ophthalmic solution, used to treat

The company has received approval from the (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) USP, 0.1 per cent, said in a filing to BSE.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Patanol ophthalmic solution, 0.1 per cent, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, the company added.

Quoting IQVIA data, said has an estimated market size of USD 61 million for 12 months ending December 2017.

The company said it currently has 83 ANDA approvals from USFDA.

Shares of were trading 0.07 per cent lower at Rs 614 apiece on BSE.