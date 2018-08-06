JUST IN
Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda passes away; condolences pour in

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Rajan Nanda
Rajan Nanda | Photo twitter @SoniaChopra

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law and Chairman of Escorts Group, Rajan Nanda, passed away.

He was the husband of late superstar Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram to confirm the news of the demise of her 'uncle Rajan.'

"You were are & will always be a legend! Thank you for all the love always - will miss you so much uncle - until we meet again RIP uncle Rajan," she wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan too took to Twitter to thank his fans, who offered their condolences to the loss in the family.

Late Rajan Nanda is survived by a wife and two children, Nikhil and Natasha Nanda and their family.

Sweta's husband Nikhil Nanda is the Managing Director of Escorts Limited.

Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.

You were are & will always remain a legend! Thank you for all the love always - will miss you so much uncle - until we meet again RIP uncle Rajan

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

First Published: Mon, August 06 2018. 07:54 IST

