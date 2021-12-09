ESG disclosures to be part of Ind-Ra's rating action commentaries from Jan

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
IND vs NZ WTC final Day 5 highlights: India 64-2 at stumps, lead by 32 runs
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: India loses top 3 batsmen; 54-3 at Lunch
-
India Ratings on Thursday said it will make ESG disclosures an integral part of its rating commentary from next month to help investors understand how their money is being put to use when it comes to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and how those will impact credit rating decisions.
The ESG disclosures will be part of Ind-Ra's rating action commentaries for all entities having listed securities whose ratings will be assigned or reviewed effective January 1, 2022, it said.
Ind-Ra becomes the second domestic rating agency to do so after Acuit Ratings in September announced a similar move.
ESG factors are increasingly becoming relevant in the evaluation of the credit quality of borrowers. This UN initiative helps incorporate ESG factors in a more meaningful way to make tomorrow's rating methodologies more accurate.
Ind-Ra said the ESG disclosures will transparently and consistently communicate both the relevance and materiality of ESG elements to the rating decision.
The ESG relevance can be both positive and negative and will be sector based and entity specific and the disclosures will be drawn from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's global sustainability framework which has 14 factors (five for the environmental, five for social and four for governance).
These factors are fundamental in the ESG journey of any entity and will help the rating agency to make the disclosures specific wherever these have a relevance to the rating.
ESG factors broadly have three categories -- factors minimally relevant to rating (factors relevant to sector and entity and are being managing effectively or have a low credit impact); factors relevant to rating (the sector, entity and indicate an emerging risk or a contributing factor to the credit decision in combination with other rating drivers).
The third category is of factors highly relevant to rating (to sector and to the issuer which by themselves are the key rating drivers).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU