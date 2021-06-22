JUST IN
IND vs NZ WTC final LIVE: Play to start at 2:30 pm on cloudy Day 5 morning

New Zealand would resume from 101-2 on Day 5 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease. Check India vs New Zealand live score and Southampton weather live updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor
The final of inaugural edition of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand has been heading for an infamous draw as inclement weather conditions have made only two days of play possible so far. However, New Zealand which is in a commanding position can force a result and score at a brisk pace on Day 5 at The Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. Meanwhile, India needs to pick quick wickets and hope for Kiwis’ batting collapse, so that on reserve day (June 23) cricket fans can witness an exciting contest between the bat and ball.
 
IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, reserve day, Follow-on rule

IND vs NZ WTC final: Southampton weather forecast on June 22
 
According to the UK Met Office, there is a forecast of rain in the afternoon with cloudy morning at Southampton. The forecast for tomorrow (June 23) is great with a lot of sunshine.
 
Top batsmen in ICC WTC 2019-21
 
India vs New Zealand: WTC final scorecard
 
 
 
IND vs NZ WTC live telecast
 
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
 
IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC
 
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast for free
 
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs NZ WTC final live on its DD Sports and DD National channels on terrestrial network.
 
IND vs NZ live streaming for free
 
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
 
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ WTC final live score and Day 5 weather in Southampton here

