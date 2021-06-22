- Firms' m-cap grew fastest in 2020 despite GDP contraction: SBI economists
- NBCC scales 52-week high, surges 10% in 2 days on awarding Rs 860 cr order
- Maruti, Tata Motors: Auto stocks showing positive trend reversal on charts
- DATA STORY: India administers over 8 mn doses; active cases dip to 662,521
- Domestic cold chain biz struggles to keep up volumes to recover investment
- Fuel prices hiked again, petrol nearing century mark across the country
- Venky's India nears three-year high; stock zooms 106% in two months
IND vs NZ WTC final LIVE: Play to start at 2:30 pm on cloudy Day 5 morning
New Zealand would resume from 101-2 on Day 5 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease. Check India vs New Zealand live score and Southampton weather live updates here
New Zealand would resume from 101-2 on Day 5 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease.
IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, reserve day, Follow-on rule
IND vs NZ WTC final: Southampton weather forecast on June 22
According to the UK Met Office, there is a forecast of rain in the afternoon with cloudy morning at Southampton. The forecast for tomorrow (June 23) is great with a lot of sunshine.
Top batsmen in ICC WTC 2019-21
India vs New Zealand: WTC final scorecard
IND vs NZ WTC live telecast
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast for free
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs NZ WTC final live on its DD Sports and DD National channels on terrestrial network.
IND vs NZ live streaming for free
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ WTC final live score and Day 5 weather in Southampton here
