EV maker Ampere inaugurates its first experience centre in Tamil Nadu

Greaves Cotton's e-two-wheeler arm Ampere on Monday inaugurated its first and one-of-a-kind experience centre at Ranipet,

Located at the newly launched mega EV facility in Ranipet, the facility is designed with digital interventions that can enable the customer to experience Ampere's electric vehicles, the company said in a release.

Stating that Ampere is investing significantly in people, technology and infrastructure, the company said it is moving ahead with an aim to provide a phygital experience wherein discerning buyers can check out the latest products, understand the world of EV and Ampere, interact with EV experts, engage through digital interfaces for simple and easy understanding of EV technology.

Nagesh A Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO, said, "With our EV megasite in Ranipet and the newly opened Experience Centre, we hereby strengthen our resolve to provide clean mobility for All. We are also committed to elevate overall customers experience with best-in-class products and other ecosystem support requirements.

