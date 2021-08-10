Eveready Industries Q1 consolidated net profit up 21% to Rs 30.13 cr

-
ALSO READ
Eveready Industries reports fourth quarter net loss at Rs 442.53 crore
Eveready powers up for life after debt, but the question of control remains
Eveready records Rs 50.43 cr profit in Dec qtr on volume growth, price hike
Eveready Inds zooms 20% on the back of heavy volumes; stock hits 2-yr high
High-flying battery makers have much to win and lose: S&P Global Ratings
-
Batteries and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.13 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.99 crore in the same period last financial year, Eveready Industries India said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total income during the period under review stood at Rs 283.04 crore as against Rs 275.13 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.
During the quarter, the turnover was higher due to "robust pent-up demand in June as the economy started to open up from lockdown like restrictions imposed in the earlier part of the quarter to counter the second surge of the pandemic", it said.
"However, the turnaround in June could not entirely offset the lockdown related disturbances In the supply chain during the earlier months," the company added.
The performance of the battery and flashlight segments remained relatively unaffected despite the second surge of the pandemic, it said, however adding demand in the appliance segment remained muted during the quarter as consumers continued to curb non-essential purchases in the midst of the pandemic.
The battery segment also gained as imports of cheap chinese batteries remained low following the implementation of quality standards issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the company said.
Eveready Industries India said price increases taken in the battery and flashlight segments to mitigate sharp raw material cost increases and impact of rupee depreciation aided turnover.
On the outlook, the company said," The situation in the battery segment should continue to look positive as imports continue to remain low with the BIS standards having come into force - providing a level playing field to domestic manufacturers."
Moreover, the proliferation of various battery-operated medical equipment should add filip to battery demand.
The flashlight segment is also likely to remain steady as the rural economy revives from the adverse impact of the pandemic. Increased focus on rechargeable flashlights is also likely to benefit the segment, it added.
Eveready said its lighting segment could partially recover from a weak consumption demand as the economy started to open up towards the end of the quarter from lockdown restrictions. The situation is likely to improve further in the forthcoming quarters as the economy returns to normalcy and there is a revival of demand.
However, the small home appliances category is yet to reach scale due to overall weak demand. The current COVID-19 situation is expected to impact demand for the category in the near term as consumers are likely to curb discretionary spending over essential purchases, it said.
In the medium to long term, with growing disposable incomes and the government's initiative towards rural electrification, this category is expected to improve, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU