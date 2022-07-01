Ex-Honda executive Yadvinder Singh Guleria appointed CCO of Royal Enfield

-
ALSO READ
Hybrids to SUVs: Honda bets on new launches to regain footprint in India
Honda Cars reports 26% jump in wholesales at 89,152 units for 2021
Honda Motorcycle total sales drop 29% at 312,621 units in February
Honda Cars reports 13% dip in domestic sales to 7,874 units in April
AI reorganising itself under Tatas; won't comment on A350 order: Airbus CCO
-
Royal Enfield on Friday announced appointment of ex-Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India executive Yadvinder Singh Guleria as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
Guleria will be responsible for leading motorcycle maker Royal Enfield's business growth globally across India and all international markets - and spearheading sales, marketing and aftermarket functions, the company said in a statement.
He will report to Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan and will be part of the company's management team, it added.
Commenting on the appointment, Govindarajan said Guleria comes with an extensive experience in the premium two-wheeler industry and has proven expertise in leading and driving business growth.
Stating that Royal Enfield's international markets have been performing extremely well, and the company has invested greatly in growing its market and retail infrastructure and in people across key markets, he said, "Yadvinder's experience will be valuable in channeling this team's enthusiasm, and shaping future business growth for us."
Guleria was the Director Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and was associated with the company for over two decades.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU