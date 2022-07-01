MG Motor India reports 27% growth in June retail sales at 4,503 units

-
MG Motor India on Friday reported a 27 per cent growth in retail sales at 4,503 units in June.
The company had clocked retail sales of 3,558 units in the same month last year.
The momentum in sales (evident across all models) comes on the back of some ease in semiconductor availability, even though the outlook remains constrained in the wake of supply-chain roadblocks and persistent logistical headwinds, the company said in a statement.
Flagship brands, Hector SUV, electric SUV ZS EV continue to witness strong interest amongst buyers, with consistent monthly bookings of over 4,000 and 1,000 units, respectively, it added.
MG Motor India said it is taking all necessary steps to address the production and supply-chain issues and anticipates the situation to improve in the second half of 2022 gradually.
