Business Standard

Ex-ITDC MD G Kamala Vardhana Rao takes charge as CEO of FSSAI

Rao, a 1990 batch IAS officer from Kerala cadre, was previously the managing director of the Indian Tourism Development Corporation

Topics
Food safety | FSSAI | ITDC

BS Reporter 

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, FSSAI
FSSAI's newly appointed CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao

G Kamala Vardhana Rao was on Thursday appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Rao, a 1990 batch IAS officer from Kerala cadre, was previously the managing director of the Indian Tourism Development Corporation.

He has served as the principal secretary at public works department and principal secretary of finance and expenditure with Kerala government. Rao was also the secretary of Kerala Tourism.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 23:57 IST

