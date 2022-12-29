Ex-ITDC MD G Kamala Vardhana Rao takes charge as CEO of FSSAI

G Kamala Vardhana Rao was on Thursday appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Rao, a 1990 batch IAS officer from Kerala cadre, was previously the managing director of the Indian Tourism Development Corporation.

He has served as the principal secretary at public works department and principal secretary of finance and expenditure with Kerala government. Rao was also the secretary of Kerala Tourism.