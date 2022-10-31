JUST IN
Adani group to invest USD 150 bn in pursuit of USD 1 trillion valuation
No plans to exit Kerala, will hire around 600 people, says Byju's
India Inc moves to Dubai in droves as emirate eases ownership rules
Govt equity in Vodafone Idea hinges on stock recovery: Indus Towers
What's in store for Twitter and its spats with Indian govt in the Musk era?
Can low earth orbit satellites roar? Mittal, Musk, Tatas putting in money
Zooming ahead: 68,324 two-wheeler EVs sold in Oct, highest in 2022
Concerns over bidding process as Reliance Cap resolution enters final stage
Future Enterprises defaults on principal amount of Rs 126.13 cr in Sep
Boycott calls force advertisers, celebrities to increase safeguards
You are here: Home » Companies » News
"Huge business potential in India..." Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi
Business Standard

Exports necessary for steel players expanding capacities: AMNS India CEO

AMNS India on Friday commenced a Rs 60,000-crore expansion project to scale up its Hazira plant capacity to 15 million tonne (MT) from 9 MT at present

Topics
ArcelorMittal | steel production | Essar Steel

Press Trust of India  |  Hazira (Gujarat) 

Steel
The project will add another 6 MT capacity and suddenly one can not increase its market share proportionally, the CEO said

To maintain higher capacity utilisation, exports are necessary for local steel players expanding their capacities, as demand is not directly proportional to production, according to a top industry executive.

"Since expansion happens... there will be a certain stage where you necessarily will have to export, if we have to be on high capacity utilisation," Dilip Oommen, CEO of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India told PTI.

His comments assume significance as steel players are looking up to the government for relief in the form of roll back of the duties levied on steel exports.

On May 21, the government hiked the duty on exports of iron ore by up to 50 per cent and for a few steel intermediaries to 15 per cent.

In line with the government's 300 MT steel making capacity target, other steel players like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and JSPL are also expanding their capacities to meet the goal.

AMNS India on Friday commenced a Rs 60,000-crore expansion project to scale up its Hazira plant capacity to 15 million tonne (MT) from 9 MT at present.

The project will add another 6 MT capacity and suddenly one can not increase its market share proportionally, the CEO said.

"Till then you need to export. I imagine the government of India will take care of the export duty on steel," Oommen, who is also the President of the apex Indian Steel Association (ISA), said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ArcelorMittal

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 00:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.