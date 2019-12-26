Eyes on the sky: GoAir strengthens rostering to prevent flight disruptions

GoAir, which cancelled dozens of flights earlier this week, said on Thursday it expected schedules to normalise by the weekend. The airline is strengthening its flight operations department to make this happen.

Sources said the airline was hiring in the rostering section. The section, which assigns flights to pilots after taking into account their non-availability due to leaves, sickness, training requirements, or emergencies and manages crew duties, had seen resignations and reshuffle in the past few months. The team’s work becomes critical in the event of delays and diversions, as ...