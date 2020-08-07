Facebook plans to expand footprint, steps up product testing in India

Facebook is not only looking at taking global its collaborative model between WhatsApp and JioMart in the e-commerce space, but is also increasing its product testing in India in a significant way.

Facebook Managing Director and Vice President (India) Ajit Mohan said for many of the products launched by the global major, India's become among the first group of countries to function as a testing ground. One such example is the much talked about launch of ‘Instagram Reels’, a 15-second video offering, which many say is positioned to take on the possible vacuum created by ...