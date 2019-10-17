Federal Bank's Q2 reiterates the importance of retail, small-ticket loans

After a hurried reaction to results and Federal Bank stock falling over five per cent on Wednesday, some recovery was visible a day later. On Thursday, as the Street got a better handle of numbers, the bank's stock recovered almost 3 per cent.

But beyond the headline numbers, Federal Bank’s September quarter (Q2) numbers have some important takeaways. Firstly, with 24 per cent year-on-year increase in retail loans, this segment will remain the growth anchor for Federal Bank and possibly for the banking system. Growth was led by newer sub-segments such as personal and auto ...