Feel free to wear flip flops: Hinduja heir to bank staff

Karam Hinduja, the 31-year-old grandson of Srichand Hinduja, the patriarch of the $18-billion British-Indian Hinduja Group, says he wants to stay true to his grandfather’s values while trying to remake Hinduja Bank Switzerland to attract a more modern clientele.
In an interview, Karam said he told his employees to be more like the bank’s clients, who may just as likely have made their fortunes as tech entrepreneurs as from finance.
“If your client is in shorts, t-shirt and a pair of flip flops, feel free to do the same, meet them at their level,” the executive said.
