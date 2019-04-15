Ferrari to Porsche, sports car manufacturers target small-town millionaires

On the face of it, sports car sales and growing markets appear as if they ought to go hand in hand when an economy rises. Italian manufacturer Ferrari built its model on a simple equation: Make one car less than the market wants but the industry today is faced with daunting realities such as electrification, automation and shared mobility, which is why Ferrari went public after almost 80 years in 2015.

Ferrari which generates $4 billion in revenue has a market cap of $26 billion — jaw-dropping for a firm that sells barely 9,000 cars annually. Others in the same league that include ...