Fighting Covid-19: Marico launches Protect range surface disinfectant spray

FMCG major on Thursday announced the launch of Protect range of surface disinfectant sprays, strengthening its portfolio into the fast-growing segment of safety and hygiene after COVID-19.

Besides, has also announced to partner with housing finance company HDFC and cab aggregatorOla to help them continue to offer safe services.

Ola will provide The Protect range to the driver-partners and it will be used by them to disinfect commonly used surfaces like seat, inner panel, handles, etc before every ride.

While HDFC will use it to safeguard their customers and employees in offices across India.

chief marketing officer Koshy George said, During these difficult times, higher hygiene standards and enhanced cleanliness protocols are top priorities for consumers."



As much as people are apprehensive of stepping out, employers too, are concerned about the safety of their employees. We are thus happy to partner Ola and HDFC in their endeavour to provide employees, customers and driver-partners a safe and sanitised environment, he said.

Several FMCG have recently introduced surface disinfectant sprays as people are now adopting higher hygiene standards and enhanced cleanliness protocols are on their top priority.

Amidst the global pandemic, there is a significant shift in consumer behaviour towards adopting conscientious safety and hygiene practices. This has led to a steep surge in demand for personal, domestic and out-of-home sanitising and disinfecting solutions.

Both variants of the Protect range -Marico's Travel Protect and Marico's House Protect - are spray bass and contain 77 per cent alcohol.

