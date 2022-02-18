Fintech platform Propelld raises $35 mn to boost education finance biz

-
Education-focused fintech platform Propelld on Friday said it has raised $35 million in Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital.
Currently employing around 150, Propelld plans to add another 100-150 employees over the next year across technology, business development and collections.
The startup was founded in 2017 by IIT Madras trio of Bibhu Prasad Das, Victor Senapaty and Brijesh Samantaray,
Propelld has tie-ups with over 550 educational institutes and is currently clocking an annual loan disbursal run rate of Rs 600 crore, it said in a statement.
"With the latest capital infusion, we will strive towards building better financial products for the educational ecosystem," said Bibhu Prasad Das, Co-founder, CEO at Propelld.
Other investors in new funding round were Stellaris Venture Partners and India Quotient.
With a strong foothold in the ed-tech, up-skilling, and job-focused market, Propelld said it plans to expand its operations in other education segments too.
The startup works with educational institutes to increase learners' tuition fee affordability by providing customised loan products.
It said that new funds will be utilised to further strengthen in house tech and collection capabilities, while introducing new financing products and building distribution capabilities across segments.
