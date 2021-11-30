PM Modi will inaugurate FinTech leadership forum on December 3

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a leadership Forum on Financial Technology (FinTech) on December 3.
As per the official statement, "Prime Minister will inaugurate the forum at 10 am via video conferencing ...The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond'; with various sub-themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness, FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, among others."
"InFinity Forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large," said the official statement.
The forum will witness participation from over 70 countries including Finance Minister of Malaysia Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Finance Minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Creative Economy Indonesia Sandiaga S Uno, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and CEO SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son.
