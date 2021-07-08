Fitch assigns stable outlook to ReNew RG II's $525 million notes at BB

-
ALSO READ
ONGC's rating downgraded in line with India's sovereign rating
China moves to tighten scrutiny over credit rating industry
Rating agencies come together to represent Indian rating industry
Fitch affirms gas utility GAIL India at BBB-minus with negative outlook
India's sovereign rating to remain at current level for next 2 years: S&P
-
Fitch Ratings has assigned a stable outlook to ReNew RG II's USD525 million senior secured notes due in 2024 and affirmed the rating at BB.
Fitch now rates ReNew RG II under the infrastructure and project finance rating criteria and renewable energy project rating criteria. ReNew RG II is a restricted group of operating subsidiaries owned by ReNew Power Pvt Ltd.
Fitch said the rating on notes reflects credit profile of RG's eight entities with a total operating power generation capacity of 636 MW in solar (56 per cent of total capacity) and wind (44 per cent) in India. The US-dollar notes represent joint and several obligations of the eight operating entities.
The rating benefits from restrictions on cash outflow and additional indebtedness of the RG, and reflects ReNew RG II's adequate financial profile, including interest income on inter-company loans extended to the parent at bond issuance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU