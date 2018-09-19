Flipkart launches cardless credit facility ahead of Big Billion Days sale

In the run up to next month's festive sale, Walmart-backed e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has followed in the footsteps of rival Amazon to introduce a card-less credit facility for its customers, in an attempt to boost big-ticket purchases on its platform.

Flipkart's new feature will give customers access to an instant credit line of Rs 60,000, which buyers will be able to repay either as EMIs or through one-time payment by the 15th of the month after purchase. The company said the feature would give an added 6-7 million customers on its platform access to credit for the first ...